Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Scottish whaler bequeaths thousands of Kiwi descendants a potential genetic timebomb

By Ruth Brown
3 mins to read
A Scottish whaler who settled in New Zealand in the 1840s passed down a gene variant that can be deadly for the carrier if they have to go under anaesthetic. It means his descendants are tested more rigorously before surgery requiring anaesthetic. Photo / Getty Images

A Scottish whaler who settled in New Zealand in the 1840s passed down a gene variant that can be deadly for the carrier if they have to go under anaesthetic. It means his descendants are tested more rigorously before surgery requiring anaesthetic. Photo / Getty Images

A Scottish whaler came ashore in Wellington during the 1840s, later moving to the Manawatū and marrying a woman from the Ōtaki region. The man is considered “genetically successful”, and the family grew quickly over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener