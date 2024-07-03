Advertisement
What it’s like to be: Living with motor neurone disease

By As told to Paulette Crowley
6 mins to read
Dr Natalie Gauld: "I’m living with MND, not fighting it. That’s a waste of my energy." Photo / supplied

Online exclusive

What’s it like to… is a fortnightly column where New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. Here, Dr Natalie Gauld ONZM, a self-employed pharmacist working on access to medicines, talks

