Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

What it’s like to be: A refugee in New Zealand

By Paulette Crowley
6 mins to read
Daniel Gamboa: "I have transformed my refugee background to help others and give back." Photo / supplied

Daniel Gamboa: "I have transformed my refugee background to help others and give back." Photo / supplied

Online exclusive

What’s it like to… is a fortnightly column where New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. For World Refugee Week, Daniel Gamboa, CEO at the NZ National Refugee Youth Council

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener