Motherhood around the world as seen by nine female photographers

7 minutes to read
By Grace Ellis

Online exclusive

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Kiwi aid and development organisation Tearfund asked female humanitarian photographers around the world, to share their favourite empowering image and story of a mother who left a lasting impression

