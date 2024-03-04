SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

The Hewitson Profile: The life and crimes of an Afghan refugee who’s gone from zero to community hero

11 minutes to read
By Michele Hewitson

In a large box in Bariz Shah’s Sandringham house were the contents of his life. When we spoke, he had yet to open it. It is, or parts of it are, like the mythical Pandora’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener