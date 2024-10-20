Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

A precautionary tale: One woman’s story of breast cancer detection

By Sarah Catherall
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

In Part I of the Listener’s breast cancer series, Sarah Catherall wrote about how our one-size-fits-all breast cancer screening programme continues to miss cancers and keep women in the dark about breast-tissue density. Here, she tells of her own experience.

I never imagined I was at risk of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener