Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Chappell Roan, Matt Berninger, Bon Iver and more

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Bon Iver, Chappell Roan and Matt Berninger. Photos / supplied

Bon Iver, Chappell Roan and Matt Berninger. Photos / supplied

The Giver

by Chappell Roan

From the Midwest Princess, an entertainingly innuendo-laced leap into country music proclaiming – like Shania Twain before her but for different reasons – she feels like a woman. Especially if they want to come back to her place later. “Girl, I don’t need no lifted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener