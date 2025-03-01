Listener’s Songs of the Week: New Tracks by Little Simz, Burna Boy, Who Shot Scott and more

Burna Boy, Who Shot Scott, Little Simz. Photos / supplied





Flood

By Little Simz, Obong Jayar, Moonchild Sannelly

Had Nina Simone ever turned up on an album by Massive Attack or Tricky, this is how it might have sounded. British rap star and 2021 Mercury Prize winner Little Simz heads to her sixth album Lotus with this gothic-gospel rumble with her rhymes punctuated by hooks from androgynous-voiced Nigerian singer Obongjayar and South African star Moonchild Sannelly. Riveting. – Russell Baillie





Update

by Burna Boy

Hitching the Afrobeats sound to a sample from Soul II Soul’s Back to Life means Nigeria’s Grammy-winning Burna Boy hits two targets – soul-pop and dance – on a boiling single which is hard to shake off. A dance track bottled and ready to drink. – Graham ReiU Scared

U scared

by Who Shot Scott

For the fifth and final song to be released on his Brain (Side B) EP, Auckland producer-artist Zaidoon Nasir has saved his highest energy warped rap-rock offering to last on a song that might remind of a scuzzed-up LCD Sound System with its industrial throb and angry yelp of a vocal. He’s going to give WOMAD a fright. – Russell Baillie

Only You

by Womb

Another dreamy single from the Wellington sibling trio, in anticipation of their third album (Out March 14). Drawing on Chris Knox’s Not Given Lightly, Womb add layers of reverbed synths and chorused guitar – to present a uniquely Aotearoa shoegazey sound. The 16mm video places the band on a grassy hill, with horses prancing behind them, complementing the graceful slow-motion editing (see below). – Sam Clark





Undercover

by Aidan Fine

A bit hop-hop, a touch sitar-psychedelic and momentarily quite Beach Boys, the latest in a run of singles by the Florida-born, Johannesburg-raised Auckland-based Aidan Fine (his real name) is both a very nifty piece of DIY production and quite the summer pop earworm. – Russell Baillie





I Wanna Tell Somebody

by Chaos in the CBD, Josh Milan

Soul-infused sounds from Auckland’s favourite house duo. With their album out in May, Chaos in the CBD are keeping our summer playlists full with this sunny, Balearic track. Josh Milan’s smooth vocals are a treat over this spacious downtempo production. While house music traditionally draws on samples, it’s special when a singer makes music with a dance track in mind. – Sam Clark

18

by Jackson Charles

Pōneke Wellington singer/writer Charles hooks in a lot of elements which are instantly familiar and appealing: the mellow summer groove, a touch of soul, some horns and lyrically going straight for the nostalgia factor by talking about leaving school behind, a road trip, a reference to Che-Fu’s Misty Frequencies on the radio, “this summer feels like no other”. The whole thing feels as breezy as everything he evokes. Very clever and already garnering radio play. Nostalgia for things that never went away? – Graham Reid

Got Me Good

by Luana Gordon

More classy, sophisticated sounds from emerging Pasifika singer following her equally subtle Drunk in the Living Room and Working the Weekend singles. A Latin shuffle underpins this reflection on a past relationship which has a light, poppy touch but an adult sensibility. Quite something. – Graham Reid

Laugh Louder

by Jenni Smith

The long tail of Taylor Swift’s pop-country autobiographical style drives this catchy outing by Auckland’s Smith who finds something celebratory in leaving a bad relationship behind and “now it’s October and I’m seeing someone else”. Love after the leaving. – Graham Reid

Hell suite, Pt. II

by Darkside

Psychedelic sounds from Nicolás Jaar’s Darkside project – whose new album Nothing is out now. Perhaps the standout track from the LP so far, it’s no surprise they waited to release it. A clever bass riff paves the way for a lush mix of acoustic guitar, distorted vocals and swinging drums. The vocals are hardly decipherable, but you’ll be nodding along regardless. – Sam Clark

Elisenda Fábregas, Gacelas de amor: I. ‘Gacela del amor desesperado’

by Trio Haydée

Voice, flute and harp is a rare but not unknown combination, and Trio Haydée is on a mission to promote what repertoire there is. The French group’s debut album, Ciels d’or (Golden Skies, released on Voces8 Records), makes a strong case, and features a selection of works by female composers alive and dead. Grace Williams, Pauline Viardot and Lili Boulanger are comparatively well known, but there are a number of new-to-me composers here, including the Spaniard Elisenda Fábregas, whose lovely settings of poems by Lorca may lose something in translation – who wouldn’t rather listen to ‘Gacelas de amor desesperado’ than ‘Desperate Gazelles of Love’? Great piece though. International Women’s Day 2025 is March 8. – Richard Betts