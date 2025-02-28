Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Where’s Johnny? The Six Pistols’ Rotten-free return to NZ

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

When Sex Pistols (pictured above) start their world tour later this month, a week before they play two shows in New Zealand, they will play at the Royal Albert Hall. So, if someone opens a window during God Save the Queen, the band’s sneering salute to the monarchy and a UK number two during Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, it might be heard across the way in Kensington Palace. “I know old Albert will be turning in his grave,” says Steve

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener