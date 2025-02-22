NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: New Tracks by Perfume Genius with Aldous Harding, Voom and more

Perfume Genuis, Aldous Harding. Photos / supplied





No Front Teeth

by Perfume Genius, ft. Aldous Harding

Perfume Genius (American singer-songwriter Mike Hadreas) and Aldous Harding played arts festival shows in New Zealand back in 2018 and on No Front Teeth, a track off his forthcoming album Glory, the pair deliver a psychedelic folk-rock epic of a duet on which the pair’s voices intertwine weirdly and thrillingly throughout. And then comes the video – a very David Lynch, subtitled story of ice skate accident heartache and making waffles as an interpretative dance performance as well as, sex, guns, knives, and Harding in yet another interesting hat. – Russell Baillie





Trouble

by Voom

Ahead of their first album in 15 years, Auckland cult-favourites Voom put this one out like they never stopped. As always, their energetic indie rock is a lot of fun, and so is the music video, which features the kidnapping of lead singer Buzz Moller. He then sings from the afterlife to the young perpetrators while they sit around a campfire (see below). – Sam Clark





Gather Round

by Neive Strang

The vocal talents of Ōtepoti/Dunedin folk artist Neive Strang are on full display here. A delicate chord progression beckons in a gospel-like chorus and slide guitar. Comes with an intimate music video directed by Sean James Donnelly (SJD), who is also producing her new album. – Sam Clark





Body Language

by Ezra Collective with Sasha Keable

This swirling, award-winning and energetic London jazz outfit drop a very different kind of sound for backyard barbecues with this energetic Latin swinger featuring British-Colombian guest vocalist Sasha Keable. Not so surprising from a band whose big hit was God Gave Me Feet For Dancing. Shameless, humid and hip-swivelling fun. Body language indeed. – Graham Reid

Desire

by guccihighwaters

Atmospheric and almost sonically oppressive electro-ballad from American singer/rapper Morgan Murphy (AKA guccihighwaters) which is advance notice of his Death By Desire album (due May 30). Makes its poppy mark on repeated listenings and the lyrics – explicit in places – get to the heart of mistrust. – Graham Reid

Squid Ink

by My Morning Jacket

The lyrics aren’t going to get them in a collection of contemporary poetry (“say what you say, mean what you mean, day after day, livin’ the dream” and so on) but the point of this single in advance of the new album is (March 21) is the heavy, repeated riff which – unsurprisingly – grew out of a studio jam. And the real meat is in the final 90s seconds. Their previous single Time Waited was a piano-based power ballad. Album could be . . . interesting? – Graham Reid

Sure Thing Dude!

by Flaxxies

The Auckland band put down the DIY reggae manual for a bit to deliver a pop-rock summer-strummer that reminds of The Cure when they had the occasional happy, giddy hit. Though Robert Smith possibly never had a song where the word “dude: played such a vital part. Anyway, the up-tempo gearshift suits them. – Russell Baillie

Are You Tired? (Keep on Singing)

by Darkside

The NYC electronica outfit keep us guessing on this spacey six-minute track. Trippy vocals are layered many times over – sounding like a tribute to Black Sabbath’s Planet Caravan. The low-key percussion is a great base for free-flowing lead guitar. Then, the song does a complete 180, heading into sunny 60s psychedelic pop. This is the fourth single from their upcoming album Nothing, which is out next Friday on Matador Records. One to look forward to. – Sam Clark

Floating in the River of Time

by Matthew Bannister

This final single from the former Sneaky Feelings/Dribbling Darts/Changing Same etc singer-songwriter’s new album The Dark Backwards turns up the pop-rock guitars as Bannister considers how our lives are adrift and at the whim of time: “Drifting on the stream, carried away, I know not where, go with the flow”. In a time of global and local pessimism, Bannister – here and on the album – offers pragmatism, pop, optimism and acceptance. - Graham Reid





Bernstein: On the Waterfront – Symphonic Suite.

By the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Marin Alsop conductor

Seventy-four years on, we still talk about the waterfront strike, though these days it’s more commonly called a dispute. At the time, though, the New Zealand government described it as a war, and this month in 1951, PM Sid Holland sent troops to Wellington and Auckland to sort it out. Even so, the strike lasted five months, with the late political scientist David Neilson describing its end as the death of organised labour in Aotearoa. Elia Kazan’s 1954 movie On the Waterfront was less momentous but, in its own way, more dramatic, and had a fantastic musical score, thanks to Leonard Bernstein. - Richard Betts