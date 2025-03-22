Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Bigger Picture: Shihad’s last blast

New Zealand Listener
Quick Read

During his band’s final Auckland show ever, Shihad frontman Jon Toogood (pictured here on stage at Spark Arena) found a quiet moment among the high decibels and pyrotechnics to reflect on his Wellington-born group’s early days. “We started out playing to skinheads at the Clarendon in Taranaki St … look at us now”. He was addressing some 6000 fans at the Auckland indoor stadium, 5000 of whom were already sporting a T-shirt marking Shihad’s farewell “Loud Forever” tour.

Barring future

Save

Latest from The Listener