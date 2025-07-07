Advertisement
Aaron Smale: Shane Jones’s achievements don’t match his rhetoric

Aaron Smale
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Shane Jones's attempt to legislatively bully Ngāpuhi into a single settlement falls well short of legitimacy or mana. Photo / Getty Images

Aaron Smale is a journalist specialising in te ao Māori issues.
Shane Jones has always been enamoured with himself. But his sheer arrogance has been sprouting up all over the show since he came into government on the back of New Zealand First’s 6% of the party vote. The way Jones talks you’d think NZ First got 60%.

He thought

