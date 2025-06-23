Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Aaron Smale: When is it an appropriate time to protest? Why not a music awards ceremony?

Aaron Smale
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Stan Walker performs during the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Stijl / Emma Beavis

Stan Walker performs during the Aotearoa Music Awards. Photo / Stijl / Emma Beavis

Aaron Smale
Opinion by Aaron Smale
Aaron Smale is a journalist specialising in te ao Māori issues.
Learn more

I was hoping to write about something other than someone from Wellington saying something stupid or ignorant. Alas, there’s no rest for those hoping for such a reprieve.

The latest example was at an event where a middle-aged Pākehā man heard another middle-aged Pākehā man behaving like an obnoxious dickhead,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener