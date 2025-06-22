Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

New world order: Danyl McLauchlan on global power shifts

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to members of the armed forces during a visit to a British army base in April. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to members of the armed forces during a visit to a British army base in April. Photo / Getty Images

International relations commentators have taken to borrowing a metaphor from physical chemistry: the world is going through a “phase transition”. Just as the state of a glass of water can alter radically by freezing or boiling it, the international system is cracking and hissing as it shifts from a unipolar

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener