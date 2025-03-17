Advertisement
Gunboat diplomacy: NZ faces growing defence challenges after China’s naval incursion

Bernard Lagan
By
Australian correspondent
The Chinese frigate Hengyang in Torres Strait last month. Photo / ADF

New Zealander Bernard Lagan is the Australian correspondent for the Times, London
When three Chinese warships sailed through the Tasman Sea last month, then around Australia, the greater surprise was not their arrival but the hysteria in their wake.

Peter Dutton, Australia’s opposition leader – and very possibly prime minister within weeks – pledged A$3 billion to buy another 28 F-35 jet

