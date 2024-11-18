Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

How Australia’s outback is becoming the US’s frontline

Bernard Lagan
By
Australian correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
The US military expansion across Australia's north has gone largely unnoticed. Here, US Marines disembark a V-22 Osprey on a training exercise near Townsville, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

The US military expansion across Australia's north has gone largely unnoticed. Here, US Marines disembark a V-22 Osprey on a training exercise near Townsville, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

If you want to see the expanding frontiers of Australia’s partnering with the US war machine, the gnarled limestone country south of Darwin, which spawned the abiding 1908 novel of Outback struggle, We of the Never-Never, is a good start.

Out here, on the 2800km desert highway that cleaves Australia’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener