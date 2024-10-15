Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Opinion: NZ should reconsider its alignment with the US

By David Mahon and Charlie Gao
Contributing writers·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
NZ Companies doing business with China are concerned about NZ aligning itself with the US. (Photo / Getty Images)

NZ Companies doing business with China are concerned about NZ aligning itself with the US. (Photo / Getty Images)

Opinion: Step by unwavering step since taking office, the coalition government has dragged New Zealand closer to the United States. There was the early kerfuffle about Aukus, when Foreign Minister Winston Peters neither confirmed nor denied New Zealand’s enthusiasm for signing up to non-nuclear aspects of the security pact involving

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener