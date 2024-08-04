Subscribe
NZ EXCLUSIVE: International investigation exposes China’s world-dominating fishing tactics

By Ian Urbina, Pete McKenzie and Miko Schvartzman
25 mins to read

Online first

The superpower of seafood dominates more than just the high seas.

On March 14, 2016, in the squid grounds off the coast of Patagonia, a rusty Chinese vessel called the Lu Yan Yuan

Who rules the high seas?

