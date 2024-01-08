SUBSCRIBE
Listener

Collision crossroads: Threats at home and abroad leave New Zealand under pressure to boost security

15 minutes to read
By Peter Grace

Since 2018, our national security threat environment has changed from benign to threatening, points out a new book, State of Threat: The Challenges to Aotearoa New Zealand’s National Security, which arrives hard on the heels

