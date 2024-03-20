SUBSCRIBE
Listener

Controversial stance from Kiwi businessman: Resist old alliances with US and Europe in favour of China

8 minutes to read
By Peter Bale

Some call him a panda-hugger, others say he’s ‘gone native” but a Kiwi Sinophile is unapologetic.

David Mahon is a gritty sort of New Zealander – almost from a previous era when a plucky Kiwi

