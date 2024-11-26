Advertisement
The heat goes on: Helen Clark and Winston Peters on why Aukus talk matters

New Zealand Listener
14 mins to read
Close allies: Defence ministers for Australia (Richard Marles), Britain (John Healey) and the US (Lloyd Austin) met in London in September to progress Aukus talks. Photo / Getty Images

In late September, the Royal New Zealand navy ship Aotearoa joined a fleet of American, Japanese and Australian warships on patrol in the South China Sea. They sailed through the Taiwan Strait – the 180km geopolitical flashpoint separating Taiwan from mainland China – and conducted joint exercises. These were quickly

