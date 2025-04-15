Advertisement
Top honour for NZ conductor Reuben Brown

Richard Betts
By
Music & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Eyes on the prize: Reuben Brown, NZ’s assistant conductor-in-residence 2025. Photo / Supplied

As birthdays go, Reuben Brown’s 25th was pretty good. It was the day he was named New Zealand assistant conductor-in-residence 2025, which means he’s working with Auckland Philharmonia, Christchurch Symphony and Dunedin Symphony Orchestras, and shadowing Auckland Phil’s music director, Giordano Bellincampi.

“It was like a Hollywood movie,” Brown recalls.

