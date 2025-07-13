Listener

‘I just want to work’: The reality of life after redundancy

By Dionne Christian
New Zealand Listener·
18 mins to read

‘I just want to work’: The reality of life after redundancy
‘I just want to work’: The reality of life after redundancy

Every other day, it seems, there’s news of more job cuts or business closures, kicking off in 2023 with a swathe of redundancies in the public sector. News outlets have tried to pull together accurate figures of public service redundancies – estimating close to 10,000 – but the government says

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save