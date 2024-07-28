Subscribe
Listener

Budget food and a cold rental: The retirement reality for many women in NZ

14 minutes to read
By Sarah Catherall

Maria sits in a dim living room with the lights off. It’s late afternoon on a bleak June day and the 65-year-old grandmother dons a cardigan over the jumper she is wearing to stay warm.

The stats: Housing for the over-65s

