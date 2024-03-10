SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

Women’s Refuge releases shocking figures as police wind back family harm callouts

21 minutes to read
By Sarah Catherall

In a leafy suburb in Auckland, Stevie cuddles her 4-year-old daughter. The mother of three is in her early 40s, was privately educated, graduated with a degree and lives in a house owned by her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Missing the Signs

Roll call of pain

Latest from The Listener