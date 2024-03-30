SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

Betting the house: Are retirement villages looting NZers' golden years?

17 minutes to read
By Paul Little

The sunny faces of the smiling seniors you see on the ads for retirement villages are not stock images posed by models or actors. They are real people in real places playing real pétanque, according

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Show them the money

Perfect Matches

Latest from The Listener