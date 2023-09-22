Home / The Listener / Business
Bank of Mum and Dad: The pitfalls of giving money to your kids

By Sarah Catherall

Parents are increasingly dipping into their own savings to help their adult children with daily living costs - but that is only entrenching the wealth gap.

It wasn’t part of their plan a few years

