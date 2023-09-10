Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Cost of living crisis: The winners and losers of parties’ promises

Danyl McLauchlan
By
9 mins to read
Inflation kills govts, so what are the parties’ solutions and how does it benefit voters? Photos / Getty Images

Inflation kills govts, so what are the parties’ solutions and how does it benefit voters? Photos / Getty Images

Danyl McLauchlan analyses the election promises parties have made to voters to tackle the cost of living crisis in an online exclusive story.

When most of us think of inflation we think of higher grocery

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener