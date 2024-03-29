Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Guyon Espiner: Housing fixation is wrecking our economy and robbing young people of hope

By Guyon Espiner
5 mins to read
In just one year (to September 2023) the interest - just the interest - on residential mortgage lending in New Zealand totalled $16.5 billion. Photo / Getty Images

In just one year (to September 2023) the interest - just the interest - on residential mortgage lending in New Zealand totalled $16.5 billion. Photo / Getty Images

Over the past 30 years, here in New Zealand we’ve developed a banking system, a tax system and government policies which lock future generations out of housing and encourage investment into a sector which offers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener