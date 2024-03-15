Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Why is no one accountable for the mess we’re in?

By Duncan Garner
5 mins to read
Duncan Garner: "We've been let down by the major political parties who play politics and cancel billions of dollars of work on roads, ferries and associated public projects because it's not their idea". Photo / Supplied

Duncan Garner: "We've been let down by the major political parties who play politics and cancel billions of dollars of work on roads, ferries and associated public projects because it's not their idea". Photo / Supplied

Last weekend I sat down at my desk to send out a few invoices when my son asked if I would take him and his mates to a tag tournament in Papakura.

I sighed knowing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener