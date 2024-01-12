Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: If we want an EV revolution, the government needs to put its foot on the gas

By Duncan Garner
7 mins to read
Duncan Garner: "Right now, most Kiwis can’t even afford the cost of the carpark, let alone the car." Photo / Getty Images

Duncan Garner: "Right now, most Kiwis can’t even afford the cost of the carpark, let alone the car." Photo / Getty Images

Not a week goes by without someone telling me my next car will be electric. Will it, really?

What I’d love to know is who’s paying for it? And where are all the chargers along

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener