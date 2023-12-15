Advertisement
Duncan Garner: The day I told Winston Peters to bugger off - and why I’m glad he’s back

6 mins to read
Winston Peters: The king of NZ politics. Photo / Getty Images

I once took it upon myself as host of The AM Show to ban Winston Peters from the programme for six weeks when he was acting prime minister while Jacinda Ardern was on maternity leave.

