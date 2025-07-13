Advertisement
Listener

Danyl McLauchlan: Nostalgia for the relative normality of the ‘Jacinda years’ is taking hold

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Nicola Willis, Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins. Photo / Getty Images

The government’s latest quarterly action plan – yes, these are still a thing – declares its intention to repeal the ban on offshore oil and gas exploration passed by Labour in 2018.

Cost of living is ostensibly this government’s gravest concern. Electricity prices have jumped nearly 9% in the

