Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: NZ’s economy is on the up, so why are voters still miserable?

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Post-Budget polls see Christopher Luxon's popularity declining. Image / Getty Images

Post-Budget polls see Christopher Luxon's popularity declining. Image / Getty Images

The property bubble of the early 21st century is one of the great economic and social catastrophes of modern New Zealand history, comparable in scale with the carnage wrought by Robert Muldoon and Roger Douglas. It’s not often seen in those terms. Rising house values created the illusion of middle-class

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener