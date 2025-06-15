Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

My enemy’s enemy: Danyl McLauchlan on minor parties’ outsized influence

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

David Seymour, top left, and Winston Peters, bottom left, rotated deputies. While Rawiri Waititi protested parliamentary censure. Photos / Getty Images

David Seymour, top left, and Winston Peters, bottom left, rotated deputies. While Rawiri Waititi protested parliamentary censure. Photos / Getty Images

Perhaps it will become a sacred tradition, still practised a century from now, its origins lost in the mists of time. Halfway through each parliamentary term the nation will swap deputy prime ministers. Two senior politicians – one of them clad in pin-striped robes; no one knows why – will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener