Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Danyl McLauchlan: Short-term financial planning won’t settle the debt

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Pacifying the voters won't rescue the economy: From left to right, Winston Peters, Chris Bishop (behind), Nicola Willis, David Seymour (behind), and Christopher Luxon at the Budget presentation. Photo / Getty Images

Pacifying the voters won't rescue the economy: From left to right, Winston Peters, Chris Bishop (behind), Nicola Willis, David Seymour (behind), and Christopher Luxon at the Budget presentation. Photo / Getty Images

Danyl McLauchlan
Opinion by Danyl McLauchlan
Danyl McLauchlan is a politics writer, feature writer and book reviewer for the NZ Listener
Learn more

Even in a good year the parliamentary budget period veers towards the inane. This has not been a good year. There was the pay-equity revelation and its bracing C-word debate – and if you feel that the House seems more disordered and chaotic than usual, you’re probably right: the MPs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener