Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Poll reveals most NZers find Budget coverage ‘boring’

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis poses with a copy of Budget 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Finance Minister Nicola Willis poses with a copy of Budget 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion

Online only

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly, mostly satirical column on politics that appears on listener.co.nz.

Most Kiwis would rather watch the All Blacks lose 50-nil to Australia than suffer through any kind of Budget coverage, a new poll has found. The snap survey

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener