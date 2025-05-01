Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind Of Politics: NZ First demands “safe spaces for real men”

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Removing "woke" ideology: Winston Peters. Photo / Getty Images

Removing "woke" ideology: Winston Peters. Photo / Getty Images

Greg Dixon
Opinion by Greg Dixon
Greg Dixon is an award-winning news reporter, TV reviewer, feature writer and former magazine editor who has written for the NZ Listener since 2017.
Learn more

Online only

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly, mostly satirical column on politics that appears on listener.co.nz.

New Zealand First is planning a Member’s Bill to ensure that “real men” have safe spaces away from “arrogant wokester losers”.

NZ First leader Winston Peters said the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener