Opinion

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Winston Peters’ history is a history of his outrage

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

NZ First leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is now angry about DEI - diversity, equity and inclusion - issues. Photo / Getty Images

Greg Dixon is an award-winning news reporter, TV reviewer, feature writer and former magazine editor who has written for the NZ Listener since 2017.
Whatever else you can say about Winston Raymond Peters, he is definitely not dead. Quite the opposite, in fact. The leader of NZ First isn’t just alive, but alive and still kicking against the pricks.

Indeed, if someone were to give a long, grandiloquent speech titled “The State Of Winston

