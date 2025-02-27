Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Does Luxon need an English-as-a-second language course?

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Tongue-tied? PM Christopher Luxon. Photo / Getty Images

Tongue-tied? PM Christopher Luxon. Photo / Getty Images

Greg Dixon
Opinion by Greg Dixon
Greg Dixon is an award-winning news reporter, TV reviewer, feature writer and former magazine editor who has written for the NZ Listener since 2017.
Learn more

Experts say Prime Minister Christopher Luxon must be enrolled in an English-as-a-second language course immediately following a “train wreck” interview this week.

Long-time media analyst Frank-Lee A. Sinecure says Luxon clearly suffers from a sometimes-fatal political disorder, known to medical experts as Loquentes multum de testiculis, commonly known as “Talking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener