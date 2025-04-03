Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Donald Trump announces new ‘Don’t Buy American’ campaign

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Donald Trump might as well have told the world not to buy US goods. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump might as well have told the world not to buy US goods. Photo / Getty Images

Greg Dixon
Opinion by Greg Dixon
Greg Dixon is an award-winning news reporter, TV reviewer, feature writer and former magazine editor who has written for the NZ Listener since 2017.
Learn more

Online only

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly, mostly satirical column on politics that appears on listener.co.nz on Friday mornings.

American President Donald Trump yesterday announced a campaign to end foreigners buying American products, the fake news is reporting.

“It’s going to be so popular. So

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener