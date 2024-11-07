Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg’s Dixon Another kind of politics: US Voters to World - Drop Dead

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
Greg Dixon on the US election: "Here in New Zealand, we and our government, such as it is, will begin preparing for the worst — and it can only get worse for a tiny trading nation like us." Photo / Getty Images

Greg Dixon on the US election: "Here in New Zealand, we and our government, such as it is, will begin preparing for the worst — and it can only get worse for a tiny trading nation like us." Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly column that appears on listener.co.nz on Friday mornings. If you enjoy a “serious laugh” - and complaining about politics and politicians - you’ll enjoy reading Greg’s latest grievances.

Congratulations America, you’ve just elected your first-ever convicted criminal as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener