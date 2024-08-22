Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg Dixon’s Another kind of politics: David Seymour, cry baby

By Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Why is David Seymour (left) being so ambiguous about how far he's prepared to push the coalition deal he signed with PM Christopher Luxon (centre) and NZ First's Winston Peters (right)? Photo / Getty Images

Why is David Seymour (left) being so ambiguous about how far he's prepared to push the coalition deal he signed with PM Christopher Luxon (centre) and NZ First's Winston Peters (right)? Photo / Getty Images

For the third time this year, the political science boffins here at Another Kind Of Politics have moved the Coalition Government Doomsday Clock forward, putting the time until the unholy trinity goes KABOOM! at 3

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener