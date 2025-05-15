Home / The Listener / Politics

David Seymour on Te Tiriti, power & Act’s next move: His first major interview before becoming Deputy PM

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer
19 mins to read

He suffered years of poor poll results and jibes about his dancing, but Act leader David Seymour is on the cusp of becoming Deputy Prime Minister. Photography: Hagen Hopkins

‘Wanker!” The woman has bobbed silver hair and wears designer yoga gear. She has lowered her passenger window and leaned across the seat of her gleaming new Porsche Cayenne hybrid to shout insults at David Seymour, who stands on the side of Parnell Rd speaking to a crowd of his constituents.

