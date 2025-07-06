Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: Is it time to rid ourselves of local councils?

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Chris Bishop: Minister of basically everything. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Bishop: Minister of basically everything. Photo / Getty Images

In Emily Perkins’ novel Lioness, the story turns on an allegation of cronyism and conflicts of interest between a property developer and a Wellington city councillor – a plot that makes sense in nearly every democracy in the world except New Zealand.

We like to do things differently, ie,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener