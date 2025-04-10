Marlon Williams: ‘I have a desperate need to connect’

Home / The Listener / Entertainment

With the release of a new album and a documentary soon to screen, Marlon Williams is ‘sort of a famous guy’ with the face of a choir boy and the shoes of an Italian star, writes Michele Hewitson. Photos: Ian Laidlaw

On the poster for the tour supporting his new album, Te Whare Tīwekaweka, Marlon Williams is standing in tussock grasses. He is wearing a rumpled shirt from Hallensteins, primly buttoned at the collar, a pounamu earring and

