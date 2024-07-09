Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

The World Choir Games: Behind the biggest cultural event to hit NZ in years

15 minutes to read
By Richard Betts

It’s very cold and very, very wet, but 120 people have gathered in Auckland’s Mt Albert War Memorial Hall on a Friday night in June. They’re here to sing. “Right, Welcome Home,” calls Kate Bell,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener