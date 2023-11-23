Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

Pioneering choir Viva Voce puts Grease on summer loving Christmas concert bill

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Summer loving: Viva Voce's summer concert eschews snowy, log-fire Yuletide vibes. Photo / Michael Stephen

Summer loving: Viva Voce's summer concert eschews snowy, log-fire Yuletide vibes. Photo / Michael Stephen

John Rosser is remembering a Tallis Scholars concert he attended in the 1980s. It’s the sort of gig you’d expect to find him at; he’s a choir man through and through. “My dad was a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener