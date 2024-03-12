Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

Classical: New flavour for baroque classic

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
New flavour to baroque classic: Vanessa Kay conducts the Luminata Voices. Photo / Supplied

New flavour to baroque classic: Vanessa Kay conducts the Luminata Voices. Photo / Supplied

For a composer who died at age 26, Giovanni Battista Pergolesi (1710-1736) wrote an awful lot of music. At least, there’s an awful lot of music attributed to Pergolesi. Most of it wasn’t by him

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener