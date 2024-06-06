Advertisement
RNZ Concert presenter Bryan Crump: My double life

6 mins to read
RNZ's Bryan Crump with Austrian clarinettist Anna Koch. Photo / Sebastian Schmid

This is the first in a new series where Kiwis share the side hustles, the hobbies or the dual careers that keep them busy. Bryan Crump is a Radio New Zealand Concert presenter

